Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Fails to score in loss

Prescott completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 223 yards and an interception in Sunday's 12-10 loss to New Orleans.

The Saints' defense dialed up the perfect gameplan to contain the Cowboys' power run scheme, limiting the team's star trio to minimal gains on each attempt. Prescott's line -- and the Dallas' fortunes -- wouldn't have been as bad if the quarterback was able to convert just one extra drive into a touchdown. This rough matchup brought Prescott's production back down to earth after the signal caller averaged 306.7 passing yards and three touchdowns per game against three mediocre defenses to begin the season. The 26-year-old will face another stiff test in the Packers on Sunday, which may force fantasy owners to take a look at quarterbacks with better matchups next week.