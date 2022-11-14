Prescott completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for 265 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Green Bay.

Prescott performed well in a tough road matchup, but two drive-killing interceptions likely factored in the eventual losing result. The 28-year-old has seen his production increase gradually in three games since returning from thumb surgery, which should provide some optimism for fantasy managers moving forward. Prescott will look to take another small step forward against against a vulnerable Minnesota secondary next Sunday.