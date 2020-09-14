Prescott completed 25 of 39 pass attempts for 266 yards and a touchdown, adding 30 yards on three rush attempts in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Rams.

Prescott was having a steady night against a tough Rams defense, coming a questionable offensive pass interference call away from potentially tying or taking the lead late in the 4th quarter. Overall, it appears that new head coach Mike McCarthy is more willing to take risks with his playcalling, which could result in bigger fantasy totals (at the expense of efficiency) for his signal caller. The addition of 17th-overall pick, CeeDee Lamb, (five catches for 59 yards) to Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott gives Prescott the best supporting cast he has ever had as a pro. He gets a much softer matchup against the Falcons' defense in Week 2, so we may see the full potential of the Cowboys' offense unleashed Sunday.