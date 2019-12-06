Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Fantasy-friendly numbers in loss
Prescott completed 27 of 49 passes for 334 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday. He also rushed three times for one yard.
Prescott once again satisfied fantasy managers with his performance, but as has increasingly been the case lately, his aesthetically pleasing numbers came attached to a loss. The fourth-year quarterback connected with Amari Cooper from 19 yards out for his one touchdown pass, while exceeding the 300-yard threshold for the second consecutive game and fourth time in the last five overall. The Cowboys' playoff hopes remain alive due to the overall mediocrity of the NFC East, and Prescott will look to snap a three-game losing streak versus the Rams in a Week 15 matchup a week from Sunday.
