Prescott (ankle) fully practiced Friday and is slated to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, but the injury he sustained in practice this week was a little scarier than the Cowboys initially let on, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

According to Glazer, Prescott felt a "pop" in his right ankle, and the team was concerned enough to give him a series of X-rays, which came back clean. The conclusion from the team was that Prescott likely had some scar tissue from his surgically repaired ankle come loose, but he's free and clear for the season opener. The issues that are troublesome for the Cowboys (lack of depth at receiver, left tackle Tyron Smith's knee injury) remain, but at least Prescott avoided a major setback with his ankle.