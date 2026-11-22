Prescott completed 28 of 33 passes for 325 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and added four carries for nine yards and another score in the Cowboys' 51-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

As the final score and Prescott's numbers indicate, the prolific passer was clicking on all cylinders right out of the gate against an overmatched Titans defense. Prescott had already helped stake the Cowboys to a 27-6 lead by halftime with eight- and 10-yard touchdown strikes to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, respectively. Prescott would strike again through the air in the second half with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Javonte Williams before closing out his scoring strikes with a two-yard toss to Brevyn Spann-Ford with just under five minutes remaining. Prescott added his second rushing touchdown of the campaign on a two-yard run in the latter portion of the third quarter, giving him his second straight five-TD performance. Prescott is up to 3,049 passing yards and a 25:6 TD:INT heading into a Thanksgiving Day home clash with the Eagles in Week 12.