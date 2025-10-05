Prescott completed 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 37-22 win over the Jets. He added 28 rushing yards on seven carries.

For the second straight game, Prescott chucked multiple TDs without having CeeDee Lamb (ankle) on the field, this time hitting Jake Ferguson twice and George Pickens and Javonte Williams once each. Prescott has a 7:0 TD:INT over the last two contests, and Sunday's performance may have been even more impressive considering four of the Cowboys' five starting offensive linemen were sidelined. The veteran QB figures to keep rolling in Week 6 against a Panthers defense that just gave up three passing TDs to Tua Tagovailoa.