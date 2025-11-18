Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders. He also lost a fumble.

Prescott and the Dallas offense stalled on the opening drive with both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the sideline for disciplinary reasons. However, the trio picked things up considerably from there, with Prescott completing eight passes of at least 15 yards, including touchdowns of 37 and 18 yards to Pickens and Lamb, respectively. Prescott snapped a two-game streak without multiple touchdowns, and he now has at least three scores in five of his last seven contests.