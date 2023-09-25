Prescott completed 25 of 40 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Cardinals. He added 24 rushing yards on three carries.

Working behind an offensive line missing three starters, including Zack Martin (ankle), Prescott and the Cowboys were able to move the ball but couldn't cash in when they got to the red zone, managing only one TD on five trips inside the 20. Prescott's first INT of the season also came from the Arizona six-yard line late in the fourth quarter, ending Dallas' final comeback attempt. He'll try to bounce back in Week 4 back at home against a stingy Patriots defense that has yet to allow a quarterback to throw for 250 or more yards against it this season.