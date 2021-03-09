The Cowboys and Prescott (ankle) agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract, which includes $126 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Among the terms of the deal, Prescott received a record-setting $66 million signing bonus and will earn $75 million in 2021, per Schefter. Schefter also noted the Cowboys will place the franchise tag on Prescott on Tuesday, which is a procedural move so they can't use the tag on the quarterback again in the future. With his home for the next four campaigns known, Prescott will resume his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury with an aim toward being healthy for training camp.
