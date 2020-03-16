Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Gets franchise tag

The Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on Prescott, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With no agreement on a long-term contract, the Cowboys had little choice but to use the tag on Prescott, who now has until mid-July to sign a multi-year deal. Meanwhile, wide receiver Amari Cooper will be able to field offers from other teams, as the recent completion of a new CBA means the Cowboys only have one tag to use this offseason.