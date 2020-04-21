Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Gets official tag salary
Prescott's franchise tag number has been recalculated to $31.4 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reports on the value of the tag have been all over the place, and we finally get an official number now that the signing period for restricted free agents has ended. The Cowboys would've been looking at a smaller salary if they'd used the non-exclusive option instead of the exclusive tag, but that would've allowed Prescott to sign an offer sheet with another team, whereas the exclusive tag is exactly what it sounds like. The two sides have until July 15 to reach agreement on a long-term contract, with recent reports suggesting progress has been made.
