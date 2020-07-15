The Cowboys extended a final offer for a long-term contract to Prescott on Tuesday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Prescott and the Cowboys only have until the July 15 deadline this Wednesday to come to terms on a potential extension, otherwise the signal-caller will be locked into the $31.4 million franchise tag he signed last month. The deal on the table reportedly includes between $33-35 million annually with over $100 million in total guarantees, terms reminiscent of the offer Dallas was rumored to have made Prescott back in March. Slater notes that the Cowboys presented the current offer despite the fact that the team hasn't had any recent discussions with Prescott, a hint that the two sides still aren't close to agreeing to terms on a multi-year deal.
