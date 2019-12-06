Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Has hand sprain, right finger injury
Prescott suffered a sprained left hand and an injury to the right index finger on his right hand during Thursday's 31-24 loss at Chicago, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Prescott had a season-low completion percentage (55.1) Thursday, but by sheer volume he accounted for 334 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on his 49 official throws. He also didn't fumble, so awry passes were the only indication that he may have been dealing with an injury (or injuries). Coach Jason Garrett expects Prescott to be available for the Cowboys' next game Sunday, Dec. 15 versus the Rams, but the quarterback's practice reps will be interesting to watch in the interim.
