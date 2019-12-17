Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Has 'little' finger injury
Coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Prescott is playing through "a little injury to his (right) index finger," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
During the Fox broadcast of Sunday's 44-21 smackdown of the Rams, analyst Troy Aikman said Prescott had a "hairline fracture on the top of" the finger in question. Aikman was referencing one of the injuries (also a sprained left hand) he sustained in a Week 14 loss at Chicago. According to Archer and Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Prescott does not have a fracture. Instead, Prescott's right index finger was smashed against the Bears, and there's a lot of residual bleeding under the skin on the top of that finger. He had the tip of it taped this past Sunday, completing 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while incurring no sacks. The 23 attempts marked a season low as the backfield duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard compiled 36 combined carries, with Prescott adding seven himself.
