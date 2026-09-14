Prescott completed 22 of 34 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Giants. He also rushed twice for 14 yards.

Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb for a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter and found Javonte Williams for a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth. Prescott's interception in the final minute of the first half proved costly, as the Giants scored a go-ahead touchdown six plays later and led the rest of the way. Lamb finished with just 44 yards and George Pickens had only 28, as Dallas' talented passing game was stuck in first gear. Prescott, who finished third in the league with 4,552 passing yards during the 2025 regular season, will try to pick up the pace in Dallas' Week 2 home opener against the Commanders.