Prescott completed 37 of 57 passes for 472 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

The showdown against Russell Wilson didn't disappoint, as Prescott become only the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 450 yards in back-to-back games. Unfortunately, this time around his efforts didn't result in a comeback win, as his desperation heave into the end zone in the final seconds was intercepted by Ryan Neal. Prescott will look to stay hot in Week 4 against a Browns defense that's already been lit up by Lamar Jackson and rookie Joe Burrow this season.