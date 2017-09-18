Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Hurts ankle Sunday
Prescott injured his ankle during Sunday's 42-17 loss at Denver. However, head coach Jason Garrett said Prescott appeared to be "OK" on Monday, per David Helman of the Cowboys' official site.
Prescott likely sustained the ailment on an awkward tackle in the second half, but like Jason Witten and the entire offensive line, he managed to log every one of the 71 offensive snaps. Without Prescott, the Cowboys may not have put together many sustained drives after halftime, and while just one of the seven produced points, he was 30-for-50 passing for 238 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Additionally, he racked up a team-high 24 yards on three carries. Expect Prescott's health to be clarified upon the release of the team's first Week 3 injury report Thursday.
