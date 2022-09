Prescott exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers to have his throwing hand examined, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Prescott took himself out of the game after taking two hits to his right hand in short succession. Cooper Rush replaced Prescott with the Cowboys trailing 19-3. Prior to his exit, Prescott completed only 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and one interception while rushing twice for 11 yards.