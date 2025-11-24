Prescott completed 23 of 36 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles. He added five rushes for nine yards and an additional touchdown.

Prescott turned in his most efficient performance of the season, completing three passes of more than 40 yards and seven of at least 20 yards. He continued to show excellent rapport with George Pickens, and the duo capped off the Cowboys' first scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown connection. Prescott accounted for two additional scores in the second half, including an eight-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 21-21. He now has seven total touchdowns combined across his last two games while throwing for 250 yards or more in five of his last six matchups.