Prescott completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns while adding 25 rushing yards on five attempts in Sunday's 22-20 loss to Miami.

Prescott showed a significant improvement over last week's dismal performance against the Bills, nearly leading Dallas to victory over one of the AFC's top contenders. While the Cowboys fell short on a last-second field goal, fantasy managers have to be pleased with the return to form from the star quarterback. The stiff tests continue for Prescott with a matchup against the Lions on tap this Saturday. On the bright side, the game will be played at home, where Prescott has completed 74 percent of his passes with a 20:2 TD:INT ratio in seven starts this year.