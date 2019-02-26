Cowboys' Dak Prescott: In line for huge contract

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones suggested Prescott has earned a contract extension, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "You look at a quarterback that has had the success [Prescott]'s had," Jones said Tuesday. "He's done everything the right way. I think he deserves to have his contract looked at in a very progressive way."

Prescott is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and while he hasn't quite built on his debut campaign the way the Cowboys were hoping, there's no doubt he's a starting-caliber quarterback. His status as a fourth-round pick eliminates the possibility of a fifth-year option, but the team does have the threat of a franchise tag to provide some leverage for negotiations. Prescott and the Cowboys will try to reach an agreement on a long-term extension this offseason.