Cowboys' Dak Prescott: In line to rest Sunday
Prescott is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The same applies to running back Ezekiel Elliott, which sets the stage for the duo's next game action to arrive in Week 1 of the regular season, against the Panthers.
