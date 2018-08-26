Cowboys' Dak Prescott: In line to rest Sunday

Prescott is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The same applies to running back Ezekiel Elliott, which sets the stage for the duo's next game action to arrive in Week 1 of the regular season, against the Panthers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...