Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Inefficient in slow-paced victory

Prescott completed 16 of 25 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 victory over the Giants. He added 45 rushing yards on seven carries.

Showing no signs of the minor ankle injury he picked up in last week's season opener, Prescott opened the scoring with a 64-yard strike to Tavon Austin on the Cowboys' first possession of the game, making fans temporarily forget about the struggles the quarterback had throwing the ball in Week 1. However, that relief was shortlived, as Prescott then struggled to get much of anything going again until the fourth quarter, and he ultimately averaged just 2.9 yards per attempt on his final 21 pass attempts after starting off four-for-four with 100 yards and his lone touchdown. While Prescott did manage to run the ball well, the Mississippi State product has still to do anything this season to warrant starting consideration in most single-quarterback fantasy formats.