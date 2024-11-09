Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan Dallas that the Cowboys likely will place Prescott (hamstring) on injured reserve, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

An IR stint for Prescott has been bandied about since Tuesday and the ensuing diagnosis of a partial avulsion of his right hamstring became known one day later. Earlier Friday, team owner Jerry Jones expressed uncertainty on 105.3 The Fan Dallas about Prescott going on the reserve list, stating, "He doesn't want surgery. He wants to be on the field and go for it. We'll see how it goes here." But Stephen Jones was more forthright Friday afternoon. "I think it's probably no way he can be back in the four-week timeframe, so he'll put him over there, and we'll have that roster spot to use in terms of the next four weeks and go from there." While the move isn't official yet, it'll need to be by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order to clear a roster spot ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles. As long as Prescott is sidelined, Cooper Rush will start Week 10 and beyond, with Trey Lance backing him up and perhaps even getting a chance to start himself at some point.