Prescott completed 34 of 54 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Packers. He also rushed twice for seven yards.

Prescott threw for just 86 yards with two interceptions in the first half, and the Cowboys took a 17-0 deficit into the locker room. He was only moderately more effective in the second half as Dallas looked out of sorts offensively for a second consecutive game in primetime. Prescott's lone touchdown pass was a six-yarder to Ryan Flournoy in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Dallas dropped to 2-4 with Sunday night's loss, and Dak has an ugly 4:4 TD:INT over his last four starts after posting a 6:1 mark through Week 2. Prescott will try to snap a two-game losing streak in Week 7 on MNF against the Eagles, who have dropped four straight.