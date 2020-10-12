Prescott is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a severe ankle injury sustained during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prescott had to be transported to a local Arlington hospital after suffering a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation Sunday, and he'll now undergo what is expected to be season-ending surgery to address the injury. The 27-year-old's 2020 campaign will come to an end with 1,856 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions, a 16-game pace which would have put him on track to set multiple records. He also caught one touchdown versus the Giants. In Prescott's stead, Andy Dalton will step up under center and lead the Cowboys' passing attack for the rest of the year.