Prescott is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the partial avulsion to his right hamstring, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The recovery timeline seems to be in the range of four to five months meaning the Pro Bowl quarterback will not play the rest of this season. The Cowboys didn't place Prescott on injured reserve Saturday, but the team could be saving the additional roster spot for another time. Cooper Rush will take over as the team's immediate starter, but it's possible Trey Lance could be worked into the mix if the Cowboys fall out of playoff contention.