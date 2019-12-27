Play

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited at best Friday

According to head coach Jason Garrett, Prescott (shoulder) "won't practice much if he practices at all" Friday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Garrett said the same thing Thursday and Prescott was ultimately held out of practice, so it remains to be seen exactly how much he will do at the Cowboys' final session of the week. Even if Prescott misses Friday's practice entirely, he should still have a chance to play in Sunday's must-win matchup with Washington.

