Prescott (hip) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Earlier Wednesday, coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Prescott was tending to a minor hip injury, but it's "nothing major," according to Patrik Walker of the team's official site. The Cowboys thus are being cautious with their starting quarterback as they prepare for Sunday's contest against the Eagles. Prescott will have two more opportunities to get back to full before potentially getting tagged with a designation entering the weekend.