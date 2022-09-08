Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."

Prescott indicated that he isn't dealing with any sort of ankle sprain and was merely experiencing some discomfort after he recently switched his shoes. As Gehlken notes, the right ankle is the same one in which Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation in 2020, so the team is seemingly just taking some extra caution with the franchise quarterback. Prescott's return to full participation in Friday's practice would clear up any lingering concern about his availability for Week 1.