Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited in practice Wednesday
Prescott (shoulder) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Prescott came out of Week 14 with a sprained left hand and injured right index finger. While playing through them during this past Sunday's win against the Rams, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, he added 12 yards on seven rushes. On Wednesday, it emerged Prescott picked up yet another injury, which was termed an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder by teammate Ezekiel Elliott, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "He just banged it up and it's hard for him to function right now, so [I] don't want him throwing much in practice today," coach Jason Garrett added. With confirmation of his limitations in practice, Prescott's status will be monitored closely as the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's key divisional matchup at Philadelphia.
