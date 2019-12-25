Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Logs DNP in practice
Prescott (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Prescott battled an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder heading into last Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Eagles, finishing the day with just 25 completions for 265 yards on 44 attempts. While Prescott didn't experience any reported setbacks coming out of the contest, the Cowboys are likely to manage his reps carefully during their final three regular-season practices, with coach Jason Garrett saying Wednesday the quarterback will be "limited at best" to begin the week, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. Dallas can still punch its ticket to the postseason with a win over the Redskins on Sunday coupled with an Eagles loss to the Giants, so expect Prescott to play on through the injury once the weekend arrives.
