Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Logs 'DNP' in Thursday's session
Prescott (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Jason Garrett suggested prior to the session that Prescott would be a limited participant, but whatever activity the quarterback was able to complete apparently wasn't enough for him to avoid a "DNP" listing on the injury report for a second straight day. Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Prescott wasn't seen throwing during the open portion of Thursday's practice and was instead taking part in individual drills, leaving Cooper Rush to direct the first-team offense. According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, Prescott is hopeful to resume throwing Friday, though he intimated that a pain-killing injection and/or hot and cold therapy may be necessary for him to play through the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder Sunday against the Redskins. At this point, Prescott seems likely to carry a questionable designation into the Week 17 matchup, though the Cowboys seem to be proceeding with the belief that he'll be able to suit up.
