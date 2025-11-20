Prescott (hip) was a full practice participant Thursday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said prior to Prescott's limited walkthrough Wednesday that the quarterback was dealing with a minor hip injury, per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site. With an uncapped session now under his belt, Prescott is ready to face an Eagles team Sunday that is one of two teams to keep him out of the end zone this season. Back in a Week 1 loss in Philadelphia, he completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed once for three yards.