Prescott (right thumb) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Such a listing comes one day earlier than expected, as the plan for Prescott on Wednesday was participation in a mock game, after which he'd throw 40-to-50 passes to his teammates, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Prescott instead has bucked a 'limited' practice and already is back to all activity, setting him up to return to action Sunday versus the Lions. While he's gained medical clearance to do so, the Cowboys have yet to name him the starting quarterback for that contest.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Nearing full participation•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Nears medical clearance•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: On track for Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Officially out for Week 6•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not on track to play•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Officially listed as questionable•