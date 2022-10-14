Cowboys president Jerry Jones said Friday that Prescott (thumb) has made a lot of progress and is "throwing the ball with zip", but Jones declined to answer if he expects the QB back for Week 7 against the Lions, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy added that Prescott increased his activity level at Friday's practice and felt some soreness afterward, but nothing out of the ordinary, putting him on track for a pregame workout before Sunday night's game against the Eagles. While Cooper Rush appears destined for at least one more start, Prescott could get back under center as soon as Week 7 against Detroit or Week 8 at Chicago. After that the Cowboys have a Week 9 bye, followed by a crucial stretch of games against NFC playoff hopefuls (GB, MIN, NYG in Weeks 10-12).