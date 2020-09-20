Prescott went 34-for-47 passing with 450 yards and one passing touchdown, adding 18 yards and three touchdowns on five carries during Sunday's 40-39 win against the Falcons.

As if the three rushing scores did not already boost him towards a week-winning fantasy performance Sunday, Prescott's 450 passing yards were good for the third-most in his 66 career regular-season outings. Prescott's performance surely was enhanced by game script, as Dallas fell into a 29-10 halftime deficit, forcing the quarterback to put up 28 pass attempts in the third and fourth quarters in order to execute a comeback. Already with 716 passing yards to his name in 2020, Prescott will next face a Seahawks defense that gave up 450 passing yards in its season debut.