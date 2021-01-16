Prescott (ankle) is making impressive progress in his recovery and is expected to be in the Cowboys' plans for the 2021 season, Adam Maya of NFL.com reports.

Prescott has been walking on an anti-gravity treadmill and in a pool, and the Cowboys believe he can come back at 100 percent in 2021. In turn, the Cowboys are actively working toward a long-term deal with Prescott after the quarterback played on the franchise tag in 2020. Owner Jerry Jones even said that Prescott has increased leverage now because of how well he played before suffering the devastating ankle injury in Week 5. Through the first four games, Prescott posted 1,690 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 86 rushing yards and three scores. If Prescott truly comes back at full speed and is retained in Dallas, the team will immediately be ready to make a playoff push in 2021 with mainstays Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper (lower leg), Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb in the fold.