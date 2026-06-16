Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Managing sore knee

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Prescott will be limited at mandatory minicamp due to knee soreness, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Schottenheimer downplayed the severity of Prescott's injury, saying it's a "sore knee, nothing we're concerned about." By all appearances, Dallas is simply taking a cautious approach to the health of the veteran quarterback, who will turn 33 years old in July. It doesn't look like the team has any concerns about Prescott's availability for the start of training camp. Meanwhile, George Pickens has reported to mandatory minicamp amid ongoing negotiations about a potential long-term deal with the Cowboys, though the wideout won't participate in any team drills, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.