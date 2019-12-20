Cowboys' Dak Prescott: May not throw Friday
Prescott (shoulder) will be a limited practice participant and is unlikely to throw Friday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The 26-year-old has been limited at practice all week and has yet to throw due to the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, and it doesn't appear that will change at Friday's practice. The team has indicated to this point that Prescott is still expected to play against the Eagles on Sunday, but realistically he'll need to begin throwing in some capacity in the near future to quell doubts of his availability.
