Cowboys' Dak Prescott: May sit Sunday

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't expect Prescott to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prescott played in both of the Cowboys' first two preseason games, completing 13 of 18 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns across four drives. Coach Jason Garrett will make the final decision for Sunday's game, but Jones is probably correct that Prescott has already taken enough snaps this preseason.