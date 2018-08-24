Cowboys' Dak Prescott: May sit Sunday
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't expect Prescott to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Prescott played in both of the Cowboys' first two preseason games, completing 13 of 18 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns across four drives. Coach Jason Garrett will make the final decision for Sunday's game, but Jones is probably correct that Prescott has already taken enough snaps this preseason.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Drops weight over winter•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Another quiet performance in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Will play Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Poor showing against Seattle•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Struggles in victory•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Produces career game versus Giants•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated Rankings of Chiefs in Fantasy
What we've seen this preseason has changed some of the perception on the Chiefs Fantasy as...
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...