Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Miserable day in Foxboro

Prescott completed 19 of 33 passes for 212 yards and an interception in Sunday's 13-9 loss to the Patriots.

Between the rain and New England's stifling defense, Prescott came away with his worst performance of the season as the Dallas offense failed to score a touchdown for the first time all year. The fourth-year QB will continue his toughest stretch of the season when the Cowboys host the Bills in Week 13.