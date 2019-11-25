Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Miserable day in Foxboro
Prescott completed 19 of 33 passes for 212 yards and an interception in Sunday's 13-9 loss to the Patriots.
Between the rain and New England's stifling defense, Prescott came away with his worst performance of the season as the Dallas offense failed to score a touchdown for the first time all year. The fourth-year QB will continue his toughest stretch of the season when the Cowboys host the Bills in Week 13.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Continues stellar play vs. Lions•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Posts gaudy numbers in loss•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Tosses three touchdowns in win•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Efficient in easy win•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Quiet in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Career-high passing yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...