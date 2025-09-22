Prescott completed 31 of 40 passes for 251 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears.

The Cowboys got off to a disjointed start on offense, as Javonte Williams fumbled on the opening possession, with CeeDee Lamb (ankle) departing for the game one drive later. Prescott kept Dallas competitive for a while, guiding the team to a pair of field goals before connecting with George Pickens from two yards away for a touchdown. Prescott faded in the second half without his top pass catcher, averaging only 6.5 yards per attempt while throwing two picks. His fantasy outlook in Week 4 will depend significantly on Lamb's status, but a matchup against the Packers will be tough regardless.