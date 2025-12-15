Prescott completed 23 of 38 passes for 294 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings. He added one rush for two yards.

Prescott led the Cowboys' offense effectively for most of the game, but the unit continuously stalled in the red zone. The team managed only two touchdowns on five trips inside the red zone, both of which came on the ground. That led to Prescott's third scoreless game of the season, and he also fell short of 300 passing yards for the first time in his last three matchups. Prescott's track record suggests he'll bounce back in Week 16 against the Chargers, but he'll draw another tough matchup.