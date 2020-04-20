Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Moving forward with contract talks

Prescott is making progress in contract discussions with the Cowboys, but it isn't clear if he'll participate in the voluntary, virtual offseason program, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys franchise-tagged Prescott in mid-March and reportedly resumed long-term contract negotiations in late March. The two sides still have plenty of time to reach an agreement before the July 15 deadline, and there might be a bit less pressure now that spring practices aren't part of the equation. The Cowboys do have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, but offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is a holdover from 2019 and figures to retain the core elements of his scheme.