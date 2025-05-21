Prescott (hamstring) took part in on-field drills during the Cowboys' second day of organized team activities on Tuesday and moved well while throwing passes to wide receivers, including new teammate George Pickens, Calvin Watkin of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prescott said he's "just not cleared for contact" but can otherwise "pretty much do it all" and is "feeling great" in his recovery from hamstring surgery undergone last November. While the Cowboys will continue to take a cautious approach with Prescott's recovery, the veteran quarterback said in April that his right hamstring tear has improved to the point that he feels confident he could suit up for a game, if theoretically needed. The addition of Pickens, whom Dallas traded for in a deal with Pittsburgh early May, provides Prescott with a playmaking No. 2 receiver option capable of opening things up for superstar CeeDee Lamb, significantly boosting the outlook of the Cowboy's passing offense. While his return to full health remains crucial, Prescott currently looks well positioned to bounce back in 2025 within new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense.