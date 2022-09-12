Prescott will need surgery to repair the thumb injury he suffered in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, and the quarterback is expected to miss several weeks, Calvin Watkins of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cooper Rush finished out Dallas' 19-3 Week 1 loss after Prescott got hurt, but it's possible that the Cowboys will look outside the organization for a replacement under center while Prescott recovers. Prescott sustained the thumb injury when his hand hit the hand of a Buccaneers defender while following through on a pass. A more definitive return timetable will likely be established soon, but Prescott can already be ruled out for Dallas' Week 2 clash with the Bengals.