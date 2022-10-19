Prescott (thumb) will take part in a mock game Wednesday and throw 40-to-50 passes afterward, with the expectation he'll then be a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prescott is gearing up to return for Sunday's game against the Lions, though the Cowboys haven't yet declared him the starter. They'll want to see how he looks in practice before making that decision, with early reports promising after teammate James Washington (foot) said Wednesday that Prescott seems to have his grip strength back.