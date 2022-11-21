Prescott completed 22 of 25 pass attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-3 win over Minnesota. He added 16 rushing yards on three carries.

Prescott was flawless against a passing defense that has troubled other quarterbacks at times this season. This was the 29-year-old's strongest showing in 2022 since returning from thumb surgery, which bodes well for fantasy managers who have been underwhelmed through 10 weeks. Prescott could have had an even bigger game if the starters weren't pulled for the entire fourth quarter, a coaching decision influenced by the combination of a lopsided score and an upcoming short week. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback will look to build off this strong showing in a pivotal NFC East matchup against the Giants on Thanksgiving.